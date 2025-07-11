Number one is Bajaj Chetak, the most powerful electric scooter from Bajaj. Its price is Rs 98,498. Its range is 123 km.
Second is the Ola S1 X 3 kWh. Its price is Rs 97,999. It goes up to a top speed of 115 kmph (likely a typo, should be km/h). Its range is also 151 kilometers.
Third on this list is the TVS iQube, priced at Rs 94,434. It offers a range of up to 94 kilometers and a speed of 75 km/h.
The market price of this electric scooter is Rs 74,000. Its range is up to 94 kilometers. This scooter offers 29 liters of boot space with 69 km/h.
Fifth is the Ola S1 X 2 kWh. Its price is Rs 67,999. It goes up to a top speed of 85 km/h. Its range is also 108 kilometers.
