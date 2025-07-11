English

5 Electric Scooters Under Rs 1,00,000

auto Jul 11 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable
Demand for Electric Scooters

The demand for electric scooters has currently increased significantly among Indian customers. People are choosing this variant to avoid petrol expenses.
Image credits: meta ai
Available in Many Brands

Many brands currently offer a range of impressive scooters in the market. You'll find modern smart features and new technology in these.
Image credits: stockPhoto
5 Scooters Under Rs 1 Lakh

Today, we will tell you about the 5 electric scooters priced under one lakh rupees. Let's take a look at the slides.
Image credits: meta ai
1. Bajaj Chetak

Number one is Bajaj Chetak, the most powerful electric scooter from Bajaj. Its price is Rs 98,498. Its range is 123 km.

Image credits: bajaj
2. Ola S1 X 3 kWh

Second is the Ola S1 X 3 kWh. Its price is Rs 97,999. It goes up to a top speed of 115 kmph (likely a typo, should be km/h). Its range is also 151 kilometers.

Image credits: ola
3. TVS iQube

Third on this list is the TVS iQube, priced at Rs 94,434. It offers a range of up to 94 kilometers and a speed of 75 km/h.

Image credits: tvs
4. Hero Vida V2 Lite

The market price of this electric scooter is Rs 74,000. Its range is up to 94 kilometers. This scooter offers 29 liters of boot space with 69 km/h.

Image credits: hero
5. Ola S1 X 2 kWh

Fifth is the Ola S1 X 2 kWh. Its price is Rs 67,999. It goes up to a top speed of 85 km/h. Its range is also 108 kilometers.

Image credits: ola

