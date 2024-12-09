5 Cars Most Prone to Accidents in India; Report

Auto
ACKO's 2024 Accident Index Report reveals cars with the highest accident rates.
Hyundai i10 tops the list for most accidents.
Maruti Suzuki Swift ranks second on the list.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno ranks third on the list.
Hyundai i20 secures the fourth position on the list.
Maruti Dzire takes the fifth spot on ACKO's list.
Findings were based on analysis of accident insurance claims across Indian cities.
Accidents are not solely attributed to the cars mentioned. Causes of accidents included bad roads, stray animals, falling debris, drunk driving, and negligence.
