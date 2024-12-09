Auto

5 Cars Most Prone to Accidents in India; Report

Image credits: Getty

ACKO Report

ACKO's 2024 Accident Index Report reveals cars with the highest accident rates.

Image credits: Getty

Hyundai i10 Ranks First

Hyundai i10 tops the list for most accidents.

Image credits: Getty

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift ranks second on the list.

Image credits: Getty

Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno ranks third on the list.

Image credits: Getty

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 secures the fourth position on the list.

Image credits: Getty

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Dzire takes the fifth spot on ACKO's list.

Image credits: Getty

How Were the Findings Made?

Findings were based on analysis of accident insurance claims across Indian cities.

Image credits: Getty

Not Just the Cars

Accidents are not solely attributed to the cars mentioned. Causes of accidents included bad roads, stray animals, falling debris, drunk driving, and negligence.

Image credits: Getty

