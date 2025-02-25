Which is Virat Kohli's favorite car? Check Price and Looks

Auto
Team India's batsman Virat Kohli is much talked about, and the main reason behind this is the spectacular performance given by him on the cricket field.
There is no shortage of Virat Kohli's fans. He is followed by a large number of people. Fans of that batsman are found in every corner of the world.
Virat is making headlines not only on the cricket field but also regarding his personal life. People like his style and hobbies very much.
Virat Kohli also has a collection of expensive cars. He likes to travel in luxury cars very much. Let's take a look at it.
The Indian batsman's favorite car is the Tata Safari. It was the first car of his life. He himself had told this during an interview.
There are a total of 32 variants of this car in the market. It is available in 6 different colours. Its starting showroom price is 16.5 lakhs
Apart from Safari, Virat Kohli has cars like Lamborghini, Aventador, Ferrari, Toyota Fortuner, BMW i8, Mercedes Benz S Class, Porsche 9111, Maruti Suzuki Swift.
