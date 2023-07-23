Auto

Tips to keep your car safe during Monsoon

Monsoons can be tough on your vehicles. Here are some tips for protecting your vehicles from damage.

Image credits: pexels

Maintain tires

Ensure that your car's tires are in good condition, have sufficient tread depth, and are properly inflated to handle wet and slippery roads

Image credits: pexels

Check the brakes

Make sure your car's braking system is in top-notch condition. Clean and adjust the brakes if necessary

Image credits: pexels

Replace wiper blades

Clean your wiper blades regularly and replace them if they are worn out or leaving streaks on the windshield.

Image credits: pexels

Check the battery

Ensure that your car's battery is in good condition and securely fixed to prevent any issues during waterlogging

Image credits: pexels

Inspect electrical components

Check all electrical components, including lights and indicators, to ensure they are functioning correctly.

Image credits: pexels

Seal any leaks

Check for any leaks in the car's body or windows and seal them properly to prevent water from entering the interior

Image credits: pexels

Wax the car's exterior

Applying a layer of wax on the car's exterior can help protect the paint from damage due to rainwater and keep it looking new.

Image credits: pexels

Use seat covers

Invest in good-quality floor mats and waterproof seat covers to protect your car's interior from mud, water, and potential stains.

Image credits: pexels

Park in safe locations

Whenever possible, park your car in covered or elevated areas to avoid waterlogging and potential damage during heavy rains

Image credits: pexels

Maintain visibility

Keep your car's windows and mirrors clean to ensure maximum visibility during rainy conditions. Use the defogger and air conditioning system to prevent fogging

Image credits: pexels
Find Next One