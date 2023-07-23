Tips to keep your car safe during Monsoon

Auto
Monsoons can be tough on your vehicles. Here are some tips for protecting your vehicles from damage.
Ensure that your car's tires are in good condition, have sufficient tread depth, and are properly inflated to handle wet and slippery roads
Make sure your car's braking system is in top-notch condition. Clean and adjust the brakes if necessary
Clean your wiper blades regularly and replace them if they are worn out or leaving streaks on the windshield.
Ensure that your car's battery is in good condition and securely fixed to prevent any issues during waterlogging
Check all electrical components, including lights and indicators, to ensure they are functioning correctly.
Check for any leaks in the car's body or windows and seal them properly to prevent water from entering the interior
Applying a layer of wax on the car's exterior can help protect the paint from damage due to rainwater and keep it looking new.
Invest in good-quality floor mats and waterproof seat covers to protect your car's interior from mud, water, and potential stains.
Whenever possible, park your car in covered or elevated areas to avoid waterlogging and potential damage during heavy rains
Keep your car's windows and mirrors clean to ensure maximum visibility during rainy conditions. Use the defogger and air conditioning system to prevent fogging