Diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Top 5 models with impressive mileage

Looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient car? Here are some diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh with impressive fuel efficiency.

Image credits: our own

Tata Altroz

One of the most affordable diesel cars in India. Diesel variants start at Rs 8.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Image credits: Tata website

Mahindra XUV300

Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX1 petrol variant, diesel versions start at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Image credits: Mahindra Website

Mahindra Bolero

Priced between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Image credits: Mahindra Auto Website

Kia Sonet

Priced at Rs 8 lakh for the base HTE petrol-manual and Rs 9.80 lakh for the diesel variant (ex-showroom).

Image credits: Kia Website

Tata Nexon

Priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh. The base diesel variant costs around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image credits: Getty
