Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Auto-rickshaws drivers can be seen sitting on the edge of their seats. What's the reason behind this peculiar posture?

Unraveling the mystery

Quora provides answers to this intriguing question.

The answer revealed

A user 'Shivin Saksena' provided the answer, read by millions on Quora.

The answers unveiled

Shivin interviewed drivers; most gave similar answers.

Habit from training days

Sharing the small seat during training becomes a habit.

Engine under the seat

Engine heat under the seat made sitting on the edge a habit.

Quick entry and exit

Edge sitting allows for quick entry and exit.

Easy horn access

Edge sitting facilitates easy horn access.

Better control

Edge sitting provides better control in traffic.

Improved visibility

Edge sitting offers better road and traffic visibility.

