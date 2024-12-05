Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Auto
Auto-rickshaws drivers can be seen sitting on the edge of their seats. What's the reason behind this peculiar posture?
Quora provides answers to this intriguing question.
A user 'Shivin Saksena' provided the answer, read by millions on Quora.
Shivin interviewed drivers; most gave similar answers.
Sharing the small seat during training becomes a habit.
Engine heat under the seat made sitting on the edge a habit.
Edge sitting allows for quick entry and exit.
Edge sitting facilitates easy horn access.
Edge sitting provides better control in traffic.
Edge sitting offers better road and traffic visibility.
