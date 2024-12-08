7 reasons why December is the worst month to buy a car

Auto
Many consider buying a car at year-end. It's a season of attractive offers.
However, there are drawbacks to buying a car now. A car bought in December 2024 is considered a year older than a January 2025 model.
Year-end cars may lack upcoming updates and features.
The year of manufacture significantly impacts car value.
Cars depreciate over 50% in 5 years. 2024 models will have lower resale value than 2025 models.
You might be stuck with an older model when a newer one is available soon.
Dealerships may offer older, less desirable vehicles with outdated features. Parts for discontinued models can become scarce.
Banks may process loan applications slower. Stricter approvals and higher rates are possible.
Sales quotas can lead to pressure tactics and unsuitable deals. December can be a busy month for registration, causing delays.
Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount
Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason
Disadvantages of Owning a White Car
How to Identify Auto Meter Scams?