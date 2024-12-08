Auto

7 reasons why December is the worst month to buy a car

Image credits: Getty

A Time of Offers

Many consider buying a car at year-end. It's a season of attractive offers.

Image credits: Getty

1. Best to Avoid: One Year Older

However, there are drawbacks to buying a car now. A car bought in December 2024 is considered a year older than a January 2025 model.

Image credits: Getty

2. Lack of Features

Year-end cars may lack upcoming updates and features.

Image credits: Getty

3. Resale Value

The year of manufacture significantly impacts car value.

Image credits: Getty

4. Depreciation

Cars depreciate over 50% in 5 years. 2024 models will have lower resale value than 2025 models.

Image credits: Getty

5. Older Model

You might be stuck with an older model when a newer one is available soon.

Image credits: Getty

6. Year-End Clearance Tactics

Dealerships may offer older, less desirable vehicles with outdated features. Parts for discontinued models can become scarce.

Image credits: Getty

7. Financial Complications

Banks may process loan applications slower. Stricter approvals and higher rates are possible.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Year-end rush can lead to registration delays

Sales quotas can lead to pressure tactics and unsuitable deals. December can be a busy month for registration, causing delays.

Image credits: our own

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Disadvantages of Owning a White Car

How to Identify Auto Meter Scams?