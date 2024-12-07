Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Auto
Mahindra has announced a stock clearance sale for the 2024 model year.
Benefits of up to 1.20 lakh rupees on purchasing the Bolero Neo this month.
Mahindra offers a 70,000 rupee cash discount, 30,000 rupee accessories, and a 20,000 rupee exchange bonus on the Bolero.
The Bolero Neo ex-showroom price ranges from 11.35 lakh to 17.60 lakh rupees.
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, cruise control, Mahindra BlueSense connectivity app, steering-mounted audio controls.
1.5-liter mHawk100 diesel engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. Contact your nearest dealer for exact discount details and other information before purchasing a new Bolero.
Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason
Disadvantages of Owning a White Car
How to Identify Auto Meter Scams?
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 2024: Launch date, features and specs