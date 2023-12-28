Auto

Amrit Bharat Express: The 'sleeper edition' of Vande Bharat

Amrit Bharat Express

It is touted as the sleeper version of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains. It is a non-AC Sleeper Cum Unreserved Class service, designed to cost less and serve longer distances.

Inauguration

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the train on December 30 from New Delhi to Darbhanga via Ayodhya. 

Ticket Fare

A journey from one to 50 km is Rs 35, excluding the reservation fees. The railway ministry is yet to decide on a fare table for the air-conditioned classes.

Features

It will have 22 coaches in total, including 12 sleeper coaches, eight general second-class coaches, and 2 guard compartments.

Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches

This push-pull arrangement has certain distinctive features, including "horizontal sliding windows, semi-permanent coupler between the coaches & dust-sealed wider gangways.

Other Features

An aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets & electrical cubicles, an emergency disaster management light, floor guide fluorescent strips, bench-type design for LWS coaches

Kavach

An indigenous technology aiding locomotive pilots to prevent Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) instances and handle operations during challenging weather conditions.

