7 expert tips to help you drive safely through fog

Auto
Gradually lower your speed and refrain from switching lanes, and crossing traffic. It is preferable to go more slowly and give yourself more time to get where you're going.
Follow magnetic blinkers on the side of the road and drive closer to the curb. Use your eyes to follow the lines on the road to make sure you are staying in the correct lane.
Never use your high beams because they create glare, which makes it harder for you to see on the road ahead of you.
The more space there is between the vehicles, the more time the driver has to respond in the event of an accident or an emergency braking situation.
It's best to switch off your music, radio, and cell phone. To improve your ability to hear other vehicles on the road, you can also slightly roll down your window.
In case of fog, always use your tail-lights and blinkers so that other drivers can spot your car and maintain safe distance.
If you can, use well-traveled routes where you are more familiar with the condition of the roads. In heavy fog, stay off any shortcuts and unknown routes.