7 expert tips to help you drive safely through fog

Image credits: Freepik

1. Drive within speed limit

Gradually lower your speed and refrain from switching lanes, and crossing traffic. It is preferable to go more slowly and give yourself more time to get where you're going.

2. Stay in lane

Follow magnetic blinkers on the side of the road and drive closer to the curb. Use your eyes to follow the lines on the road to make sure you are staying in the correct lane.

3. Avoid high-beam

Never use your high beams because they create glare, which makes it harder for you to see on the road ahead of you.

4. Maintain distance between vehicles

The more space there is between the vehicles, the more time the driver has to respond in the event of an accident or an emergency braking situation.

5. Avoid any distractions

It's best to switch off your music, radio, and cell phone. To improve your ability to hear other vehicles on the road, you can also slightly roll down your window.

6. Use tail-lights for visibility

In case of fog, always use your tail-lights and blinkers so that other drivers can spot your car and maintain safe distance.

7. Know your routes

If you can, use well-traveled routes where you are more familiar with the condition of the roads. In heavy fog, stay off any shortcuts and unknown routes.
 

