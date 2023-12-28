Auto

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

Renowned Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi made a significant stride into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its highly-anticipated electric vehicle -- the SU7

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

The SU in the model's name signifies "Speed Ultra," emphasizing its performance-oriented design. 

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

CEO Lei Jun described the SU7 as a luxury sports car with a sporty aesthetic reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan, showcasing an impressive blend of elegance and power.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

The Xiaomi SU7 is a mid-to-large-sized sedan with dimensions of 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and a height ranging from 1,440 mm to 1,455 mm.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

The EV will be offered with two battery pack options: 73.6 kWh and 101 kWh, providing an impressive CLTC range of up to 800 kilometers.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi SU7 comes in various variants, including SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, each offering distinct features to cater to different preferences.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

Two powertrain options, Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD), give consumers flexibility in choosing the desired driving experience.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

It boasts a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The car is equipped with the HyperOS operating system.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi SU7 promises a remarkable peak torque output of 635 Nm. Lower variants boast a top speed of 210 kmph, while higher variants impress with 265 kmph.

Image credits: Twitter

Unveiled: The Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi aims to position the SU7 among some of the fastest EVs globally, pledging to generate at least 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM).

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One