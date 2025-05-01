English

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 1: These signs will face a tough day

Astrology May 01 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
4 zodiac signs will be troubled

April 1st, Thursday cannot be said to be a good day for 4 zodiac signs. There will be ups and downs in their lives. These are the 4 signs - Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Image credits: adobe stock
Aries will suffer losses

People of this zodiac sign are likely to suffer business losses. Officers will be angry at work. Stay away from illegal activities, otherwise you will have to go round the court.

Image credits: freepik
Gemini's budget will deteriorate

The budget of the people of this zodiac sign may deteriorate. There can be a big dispute over something in the family. Be careful in property transactions.

Image credits: freepik
Sagittarius do not take big decisions

People of this sign should not take big decisions. People will be sad today because some of their work may get stuck. People associated with the stock market will suffer losses.

Image credits: freepik
Pisces be careful

People of this zodiac sign should be careful today. Do not argue with anyone as there are chances of getting hurt. You will get some bad news related to children.

Image credits: freepik
Disclaimer

Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Image credits: adobe stock

