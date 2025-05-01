Unlucky Zodiac Signs, May 1: These signs will face a tough day

April 1st, Thursday cannot be said to be a good day for 4 zodiac signs. There will be ups and downs in their lives. These are the 4 signs - Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces.
People of this zodiac sign are likely to suffer business losses. Officers will be angry at work. Stay away from illegal activities, otherwise you will have to go round the court.
The budget of the people of this zodiac sign may deteriorate. There can be a big dispute over something in the family. Be careful in property transactions.
People of this sign should not take big decisions. People will be sad today because some of their work may get stuck. People associated with the stock market will suffer losses.
People of this zodiac sign should be careful today. Do not argue with anyone as there are chances of getting hurt. You will get some bad news related to children.
Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
