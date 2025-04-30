English

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 30: 5 signs need to be cautious

Astrology Apr 30 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
5 zodiac signs will be unlucky

Wednesday, April 30th will be a day of hard work for 5 zodiac signs. A sad incident may occur. These are the 5 zodiac signs - Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra and Aquarius.

Taurus health will deteriorate

Health can suddenly deteriorate. You may have to do many unwanted tasks at work. There will be a situation of conflict in the family. Avoid interfering in others' matters.

Cancer will be disappointed

People of this zodiac sign may be disappointed for some reason. Job situation may worsen. A big expense may suddenly arise. Property matters may get entangled.
Virgo will suffer losses

People of this zodiac sign may suffer a big loss. Some important work getting stuck will cause sadness. There may be conflict at home.

Libra will get bad news

People of this zodiac sign may get some bad news. Will have to go on an unwanted journey. Dispute with someone in in-laws' side is possible. Do not be careless in money matters.
Aquarius will be sad

People of this zodiac sign will be sad for some reason. Dispute with someone regarding children is possible. Officers at work will be angry about something.

Disclaimer

Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

