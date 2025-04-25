English

5 Auspicious Signs for a Successful Journey

Astrology Apr 25 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:gemini
These 5 are auspicious signs

According to Shakun Shastra, seeing certain people or things while traveling is a good omen. Learn about 5 such people and things.

Image credits: gemini
If you see a little girl

Seeing a girl in yellow or saffron clothes is an auspicious sign, increasing the chances of success.
Image credits: gemini
Seeing a cow is also auspicious

Seeing a cow while starting a journey is auspicious. Feed it jaggery before starting for success.
Image credits: gemini
Seeing a Kalash is auspicious

Seeing a water-filled Kalash or pot signifies success in your endeavors.
Image credits: adobe stock
If you see a Kinnar

Offer alms to a Kinnar for good luck and a blessed journey. 

Image credits: gemini
Disclaimer

Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Image credits: Getty

