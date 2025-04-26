English

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 26: Challenges and Remedies

Astrology Apr 26 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
English

5 Zodiac Signs Will Be Unlucky

April 26th is not a good day for 5 zodiac signs. There may be a big upheaval in their lives. These are the 5 zodiac signs - Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Image credits: adobe stock
English

Taurus Health Will Deteriorate

Taurus individuals may experience sudden health issues. They might make wrong decisions regarding their jobs and undertake unwanted journeys. Relationships may face strain.
Image credits: freepik
English

Gemini Will Suffer Financial Loss

Gemini individuals may experience financial losses. They will have to perform unwanted tasks at work. Business conditions will remain unfavorable. Sadness from saints.

Image credits: freepik
English

Virgo's Tension Will Increase

Virgo individuals may experience increased tension. They might receive bad news regarding their children. Legal matters could lead to significant expenses.

Image credits: freepik
English

Sagittarius Will Make Wrong Decisions

Sagittarius individuals might make wrong decisions, leading to family conflicts. It's not a good time for investments. Disputes with neighbors are possible.
Image credits: freepik
English

Aquarius Will Get Caught in Disputes

Aquarius individuals may get involved in disputes, potentially affecting their reputation. Arguments at the workplace are possible. It's not a favorable time for students.
Image credits: freepik
English

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Image credits: adobe stock

5 Auspicious Signs for a Successful Journey

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 25: Rough day for these 5 signs

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 24: See predictions for today

When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2025? Date and Significance