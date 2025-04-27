Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 27: Challenges for these 4 signs

April 27th, Sunday will be troublesome for 4 zodiac signs. Health may suddenly deteriorate. They might face setbacks. These are the 4 signs - Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.
People of this zodiac sign should avoid traveling, otherwise their health may deteriorate. Avoid lending money. Old disputes may resurface. May make wrong decisions.
People of this zodiac sign will be troubled due to family discord. Disputes regarding property are possible. Decisions taken without thinking will trouble later.
People of this zodiac sign may suffer a big loss. Students will not get desired success. There will be disagreement between husband and wife on some matter.
Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 26: Challenges and Remedies
5 Auspicious Signs for a Successful Journey
Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 25: Rough day for these 5 signs
Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 24: See predictions for today