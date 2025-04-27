English

Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 27: Challenges for these 4 signs

Astrology Apr 27 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable
4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Unlucky

April 27th, Sunday will be troublesome for 4 zodiac signs. Health may suddenly deteriorate. They might face setbacks. These are the 4 signs - Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

Taurus should not travel

People of this zodiac sign should avoid traveling, otherwise their health may deteriorate. Avoid lending money. Old disputes may resurface. May make wrong decisions.

Cancer will be troubled

People of this zodiac sign will be troubled due to family discord. Disputes regarding property are possible. Decisions taken without thinking will trouble later.

Scorpio will suffer losses

People of this zodiac sign may suffer a big loss. Students will not get desired success. There will be disagreement between husband and wife on some matter.

Pisces be careful

People of this zodiac sign need to be careful with enemies. Disputes with neighbors are possible. Do not trust anyone in matters of money. Someone close to you may cheat.
Disclaimer

Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

