Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 25: Rough day for these 5 signs

Astrology Apr 25 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
5 Zodiac Signs Will Be Unlucky

April 25th, Friday will be very troublesome for 5 zodiac signs. There will be some problems in their lives. These are the 5 zodiac signs - Aries, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius

Image credits: adobe stock
Aries will face losses

People of this zodiac sign may suffer a big loss. Lent money may be lost. Officers will trouble you at work. There may be some major illness. Control your diet.

Image credits: freepik
Gemini's tensions will increase

People of this zodiac sign may experience increased tension. There will be a situation of conflict on some matter in the family. Love life will not be good.

Image credits: freepik
Leo will be troubled

People of this zodiac sign may be troubled due to excessive running around. There will be tension regarding the health of the child. A lot of money will also be spent.

Image credits: freepik
Scorpio will have disputes

People of this zodiac sign may have a dispute with someone. You can make a wrong decision in business. Parental displeasure will be heavy. There are chances of loss of respect.

Image credits: freepik
Aquarius be careful

People of this zodiac sign should be careful with fellow employees, there may be a conspiracy against you. Need to be careful in money transactions. 

Image credits: freepik
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Image credits: adobe stock

