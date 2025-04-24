Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 24: See predictions for today

April 24th, Thursday is not a good day for 4 zodiac signs. There are chances of monetary loss. These are the 5 signs - Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.
People of this zodiac sign will be sad due to family reasons. There are also chances of monetary loss. Job-business situation may worsen further.
People of this zodiac sign may get some bad news, which can make them tense. The pressure of the target will remain in the job. Health will not be good.
People of this zodiac sign may face a crisis in their job or they themselves may leave the job. There will be a situation of dispute between husband and wife on some matter.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2025? Date and Significance
Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 23: Who might have a tough day?
Why you should not use incense sticks during worshipping?
Unlucky Zodiac Signs on April 21, 2025