Unlucky Zodiac Signs, April 24: See predictions for today

Astrology Apr 24 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:adobe stock
4 zodiac signs will be unlucky

April 24th, Thursday is not a good day for 4 zodiac signs. There are chances of monetary loss. These are the 5 signs - Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.

Image credits: adobe stock
Cancer will be sad

People of this zodiac sign will be sad due to family reasons. There are also chances of monetary loss. Job-business situation may worsen further.

Image credits: freepik
Virgo people will get bad news

People of this zodiac sign may get some bad news, which can make them tense. The pressure of the target will remain in the job. Health will not be good.

Image credits: freepik
Sagittarius will suffer financial loss

People of this zodiac sign may suffer a big financial loss. Time will be spent in useless works. Love life issues can get complicated. Neither family nor friends will support you.
Image credits: freepik
Pisces can lose their job

People of this zodiac sign may face a crisis in their job or they themselves may leave the job. There will be a situation of dispute between husband and wife on some matter.

Image credits: freepik
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

Image credits: adobe stock

