Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Sabita G and Meera Mohanan, Indian caregivers from Kerala, have garnered widespread acclaim for their remarkable courage when they confronted Hamas terrorists attempting to breach the home of their elderly patient in Southern Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

    Sabita G and Meera Mohanan, two dedicated Indian caregivers hailing from the state of Kerala, have earned well-deserved praise and admiration for their incredible acts of bravery in the face of danger. On October 7, in the tranquil setting of Kibbutz Nir Oz in Southern Israel, they demonstrated exceptional courage during a harrowing six-hour ordeal, where they thwarted a group of Hamas terrorists attempting to breach the home of an elderly woman under their compassionate care.

    The story of their remarkable heroism became widely known after Sabita recorded a video statement, which was shared on social media, notably X (formerly known as Twitter), by the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi. In her testimony, Sabita vividly recounted the nerve-wracking six hours spent in the safety of the house's secure room, where she and her fellow caregiver, Meera, valiantly stood their ground. Their resolute determination kept the terrorists at bay, ultimately saving the life of their patient and her husband.

    Sabita shared the heartwrenching details of their journey caring for Rahael, an elderly woman afflicted with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating neuro-motor disease. The two caregivers had faithfully tended to Rahael for three years, forming a deep bond with their patient.

    The day of the incident began like any other, with Sabita finishing her night shift, preparing to retire to her room. However, at 6:30 a.m., the blaring siren sounded a stark warning for everyone to seek refuge in bomb shelters. Soon, they received a call from Daliet, Rahael's daughter, urging them to lock the house and relocate to the secure room, as terrorists had infiltrated the peaceful confines of the Kibbutz.

    As the minutes turned into hours, they found themselves ensconced within the safe room, with gunshots echoing ominously outside. Fear and uncertainty enveloped them, and it was Daliet's guidance that bolstered their courage. She implored them to hold the door firmly shut and not allow it to be breached.

    The terrorists had invaded their home, causing havoc, smashing household items, and instilling terror. Throughout this ordeal, Sabita and Meera remained steadfast, resisting the intruders, a testament to their unwavering determination.

    The turning point arrived at 1 pm, when, suddenly, the sound of gunfire ceased, and Rahael's husband, speaking of safety, ventured outside. The Israeli Army had arrived, and the threat had been eliminated. It was a moment of both relief and disbelief for Sabita and Meera, who had weathered the storm of violence and chaos.

    While their act of courage was triumphant, the repercussions were starkly evident. The terrorists had left a trail of destruction in their wake, ransacking their belongings and even making off with Meera's passport. Regrettably, the Kibbutz Nir Oz had already mourned the loss of several residents due to Hamas's aggression.

    Remarkably, Sabita and Meera chose to remain in Israel, despite the traumatic experience. Their indomitable spirit and selfless dedication to the well-being of their patients are inspiring, and their story has been widely shared, including by BJP leader Anil K Antony on X.

    This tale of exceptional bravery serves as a testament to the resilience of individuals who, in the face of adversity, rise above fear to protect and preserve life, transcending borders and nationalities. Sabita and Meera's unwavering commitment to their patient's safety is a poignant reminder of the compassionate heroes who shine in moments of darkness.

