America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday said that his country set out to do three things when Russia decided to pursue aggression against Ukraine. Making a short statement alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Blinken said, “One aspect was to support our Ukrainian partners, we are doing it; second was to put extraordinary pressure on Russia, we are doing that; third was to make sure that we were shoring up the defences of our own alliance, and we are doing that.”

“In terms of what they need to act quickly and act effectively, to deal with the planes that are firing at them from the skies, the tanks that are trying to destroy… their cities from the ground, they have the tools that they need,” Blinken said of Ukraine’s forces. “They’re going to keep getting them, and we’re going to keep sustaining that.”