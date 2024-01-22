Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    The Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya witnessed a radiant spectacle as thousands of 'diyas' lit up, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the holy city.

    In a vibrant celebration resonating across India, millions of devotees of Ram Lalla are marking Diwali by illuminating earthen lamps (diyas) to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in the sacred city of Ayodhya on Monday. The Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya became a radiant spectacle as thousands of 'diyas' lit up the surroundings after the conclusion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The warm glow along the riverbank created a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the holy city, reflecting the joy and devotion of the devotees.

    PM Modi lights 'Ramjyoti' at his residence upon returning from Ayodhya (PHOTOS)

    Devotees also flocked to Ayodhya's renowned Hanuman Garhi temple, where thousands of earthen lamps were lit, ushering in widespread celebrations for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha.' The entire city of Ayodhya is bathed in the ethereal light of lamps, symbolizing the spiritual significance of this historic moment.

    The Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya not only mark the triumph of light over darkness but also symbolize the culmination of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The festive ambiance, illuminated by the glow of diyas, adds a sacred dimension to the historic city, resonating with the joy and devotion of the devotees who have gathered to witness and participate in this auspicious occasion.

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Top Stories

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Must See

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'
    India News

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony