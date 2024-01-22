Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

The Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya witnessed a radiant spectacle as thousands of 'diyas' lit up, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the holy city.

In a vibrant celebration resonating across India, millions of devotees of Ram Lalla are marking Diwali by illuminating earthen lamps (diyas) to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in the sacred city of Ayodhya on Monday. The Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya became a radiant spectacle as thousands of 'diyas' lit up the surroundings after the conclusion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The warm glow along the riverbank created a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the holy city, reflecting the joy and devotion of the devotees.

PM Modi lights 'Ramjyoti' at his residence upon returning from Ayodhya (PHOTOS)

Devotees also flocked to Ayodhya's renowned Hanuman Garhi temple, where thousands of earthen lamps were lit, ushering in widespread celebrations for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha.' The entire city of Ayodhya is bathed in the ethereal light of lamps, symbolizing the spiritual significance of this historic moment.

The Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya not only mark the triumph of light over darkness but also symbolize the culmination of the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The festive ambiance, illuminated by the glow of diyas, adds a sacred dimension to the historic city, resonating with the joy and devotion of the devotees who have gathered to witness and participate in this auspicious occasion.