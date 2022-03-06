Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India begins last leg of Operation Ganga, asks students to reach Hungaria City Centre

    "Important Announcement: Today marks the start of the final leg of the Embassy of India's Operation Ganga flights. All students staying in their OWN accommodation (not arranged by the Embassy) are asked to report to @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m," it stated.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    The Indian embassy in Hungary on Sunday launched the "last leg" of Operation Ganga, an evacuation mission for Indians stranded in Ukraine, and asked students staying in their own accommodations to report to the Hungaria City Center in Budapest between 10 am and noon.

    Rajiv Bodwade, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Israel deputed on special duty, told news media ANI that teams present at the Hungary-Ukraine border are providing information on how many Indians are crossing the border, while other teams are looking after accommodations and transportation.

    More than 150 volunteers are assisting us, he added. According to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 3,000 Indian nationals were evacuated from Budapest until Thursday, with another 1,100 citizens being evacuated on Friday as a result of Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

    According to the MEA, 63 flights have returned over 13,300 Indians under the evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga,' with 15 flights landing in the last 24 hours, returning approximately 2,900 citizens.

    Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the MEA, stated that 13 flights are scheduled to return Indians within the next 24 hours. With the evacuation of Indians from high-density areas nearing completion, the MEA will now focus on areas where some Indians remain trapped.

