Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

Various clips from the bunkers have been making rounds on social media. The students holed up in bunkers adjacent to Sumy State University are fighting for their lives due to a severe lack of food, water, and other basic necessities.

In Sumy, in north-eastern Ukraine, about 60 kilometres from Russia, stranded Indian students are sending SOS messages, pleading for help as airstrikes intensify. Around 700 Indian students have taken shelter in bunkers in Sumy amid shelling and have repeatedly requested evacuations. Various clips from the bunkers have been making rounds on social media. The students holed up in bunkers adjacent to Sumy State University are fighting for their lives due to a severe lack of food, water, and other basic necessities.

With the power out for several hours, the students are concerned that their only means of communication with the outside world will be cut as well. Only those who had charged their phones earlier were able to communicate with their parents back home.

According to various clips, due to the acute water shortage, a few students braved the cold and went out into the open to collect snow to meet their immediate needs. The majority of them survive on a single loaf of bread for the entire day and are eagerly awaiting word from Indian authorities regarding their evacuation.

Earlier, some of the students had come out of bunkers and have shown the Indian flag to seek help. The Embassy is said to have asked the students to stay there till the help arrives.



