    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    On Diwali night in Greater Noida West, a shocking hit-and-run incident occurred as a speeding SUV ran over a security guard in a society at 7th Avenue in Gaur City 2. The incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media

    A disturbing incident, captured on camera, sent shockwaves across the nation during Diwali night. In Greater Noida West, a speeding SUV ran over security personnel on Sunday amid the festive celebrations. The incident unfolded in a society at 7th Avenue in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida. The video, now widely circulating on social media, captures the hit-and-run, depicting a white SUV striking a security guard walking along the street. Subsequently, the video shows the driver accelerating to flee the scene.

