India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has inked a pact with the Nigerian Army to provide training on Chetak helicopters for six of its officers.

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has inked a pact with the Nigerian Army to provide training on Chetak helicopters for six of its officers.

The flight training, which commenced on April 11, marked the continuation of the contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training. The first phase of training was completed in December 2021.

Also Read: India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

The second phase of the training would culminate in December this year.

As part of the training, 70 hours of flight training would be imparted to each officer of the Nigerian Army's Aviation wing.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India at a programme held at Helicopter Division recently, the HAL said.



Tripathy said the platforms such as ALH and LUH, with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.

Also Read: 'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

"Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training but also towards asset acquisition," said Cmdr Kujoh.

Aiming to strengthen its aviation wing, the Nigerian Army has been trying for years to procure its own choppers instead of relying on Nigerian Air Force platforms.

The Army has been training its own pilots for some years, with the first batch graduating in 2017 from the Nigerian Army Aviation School.

Also Read: HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore in Q3

Also Read: 15 lethal Light Combat Helicopters ordered for Indian Army, IAF

Also Read: India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating Advanced Light Helicopter