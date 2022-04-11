Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has inked a pact with the Nigerian Army to provide training on Chetak helicopters for six of its officers. 

    India Army is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:20 PM IST

    State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has inked a pact with the Nigerian Army to provide training on Chetak helicopters for six of its officers. 

    The flight training, which commenced on April 11, marked the continuation of the contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training. The first phase of training was completed in December 2021. 

    Also Read: India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    The second phase of the training would culminate in December this year. 

    As part of the training, 70 hours of flight training would be imparted to each officer of the Nigerian Army's Aviation wing.

    The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India at a programme held at Helicopter Division recently, the HAL said. 
     
    Tripathy said the platforms such as ALH and LUH, with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.  

    Also Read: 'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    "Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training but also towards asset acquisition," said Cmdr Kujoh. 

    Aiming to strengthen its aviation wing, the Nigerian Army has been trying for years to procure its own choppers instead of relying on Nigerian Air Force platforms. 

    The Army has been training its own pilots for some years, with the first batch graduating in 2017 from the Nigerian Army Aviation School.

    Also Read: HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore in Q3

    Also Read: 15 lethal Light Combat Helicopters ordered for Indian Army, IAF

    Also Read: India is training Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force on operating Advanced Light Helicopter

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Explained Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Explained: Why India is amending its law on Weapons of Mass Destruction

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties-dnm

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore’s top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process-dnm

    Defence forces aspirants stage protest over delay in recruitment process

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics drb

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

    4th wave predicted soon Karnataka to screen passengers from Covid hit nations gcw

    4th wave predicted soon, Karnataka to screen passengers from COVID hit nations

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma desi avatar; fans should not miss-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma's desi avatar; fans should not miss

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif s new cabinet gcw

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet

    Shehbaz Sharif drops mic with his hand movements netizens cant keep calm watch gcw

    Watch: Shehbaz Sharif 'drops mic' with his hand movements, netizens can't keep calm

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon