Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

The high-voltage exercise, carried out in conjunction with the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, tested the jointmanship and interoperability among the Special Forces of tri-services while reacting to different plans and contingencies in realistic tactical settings.

The Indian Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade carried out a major multi-domain exercise with the tri-services Andaman Nicobar Command to assess its rapid reaction capabilities on the strategically-located Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Paratroopers took off from Agra and landed with surgical precision on a remote island from the C130 J super Hercules aircraft of IAF during the early hours of Wednesday. The exercise also witnessed the validation and employment of specialised equipment, Combat Free Fall jumps and ground-based manoeuvres.

