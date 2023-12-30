Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exemplifies fitness commitment, showcasing her strength in a captivating video as she lifts a substantial overhead barbell.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is renowned for her unwavering commitment to maintaining peak fitness levels, combining rigorous workout sessions with a disciplined dietary regimen. Recently, the acclaimed actress shared a compelling glimpse of her intense gym routine on her Instagram stories. In the video, Samantha showcased her strength by effortlessly lifting an Overhead Barbell, all while her charming dog Sasha kept her company. Sporting a navy blue sports bra paired with high-waisted grey gym tights, along with knee and calf braces, Samantha exuded both style and determination. Her hair, elegantly pulled back into a half-ponytail, spoke volumes about her dedication to the sweat-inducing session.

The caption accompanying the video resonates with Samantha's steadfast commitment to her fitness journey. It read, "Making the last workout of 2023 count😁💪. We made it to the end, @junaid.shaikh88."

Switching gears to her professional endeavors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently captivated audiences with her compelling performance in the romantic film "Kushi," alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, the movie earned acclaim for its endearing lead chemistry, catchy music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and an impressive ensemble cast.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to embark in the world of action and intrigue in her next project. The Indian adaptation of the acclaimed web series Citadel sees Samantha collaborating with the dynamic director duo Raj and DK. Teaming up with Varun Dhawan, Samantha is poised to deliver a riveting and action-packed performance in this highly anticipated series.