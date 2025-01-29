DRAMATIC! US fighter enters free fall before bursting into flames in crash, pilot miraculously escapes (WATCH)

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, marking the third F-35 accident in a year. The pilot ejected safely, and the cause is under investigation.

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Alaska: A U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday, marking the third F-35 accident in the past year. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely and was transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation. The incident occurred on the runway, but it's unclear whether the aircraft was landing or taking off at the time.

A video of the accident shows the jet crashing into the ground and bursting into flames. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, with experts analyzing flight data, pilot reports, and mechanical systems.

In 2016, Eielson Air Force Base was selected to host 54 F-35 fighter jets, leading to a major expansion at the cost of over a half a billion dollars. The base is a key Arctic defense hub, and the F-35's long-range capabilities make it critical for U.S. military operations in the Northern Hemisphere.

However, the F-35 program has faced persistent criticism due to maintenance delays, flight control malfunctions, and mission readiness issues. The aircraft has been involved in 31 crashes since its first flight nearly two decades ago, including recent incidents in New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.
 

