    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate’s campaigning

    Votes are now being sought over the phone to reach more voters in less time.
     

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate's campaigning
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
    Lucknow: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) extending the ban on political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly elections till February 11, political parties and leaders have found new ways of campaigning. Votes are now being sought over the phone to reach more voters in less time. The political parties and leaders ask the voters to vote in their favour by talking about their clean image and giving information about the policies of the party.

    The leaders have entrusted the responsibility of calling different voters to the telecom services. They are provided with the mobile numbers of the people of the Assembly constituency. After which the concerned employee dials a caller and informs the voter about the details of the candidate and the party. Simultaneously, an appeal is made to vote in favour of the candidate.

    Also read: Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC

    Many call recordings regarding this new method of campaigning are going viral on social media. Sometimes the voter silences the caller by asking many questions, and some abuse the caller. Many also question the caller as to how their number was accessed.

    In many areas, voters are blocking such numbers due to trouble with the call. A voter said every other day he receives phone calls of different candidates, due to which he is upset. Sometimes different people of the same candidate’s team also call and appeal for votes. 

