UP Election 2022: PM Modi in Prayagraj says security given to women unprecedented, increased their dignity

“The government of the double engine, without any discrimination, without any partiality, is working relentlessly to empower the future of daughters,” PM Modi said.

Prayagraj (UP): In a bid to empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. It was part of his vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources. The event, in Prayagraj, was a “one-of-its-kind” event, attended by over 2 lakh women.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this transfer has been done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

He also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme in Prayagraj that provides assistance to girl child.

He also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit. These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “Prayagraj has been the land of confluence of Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati, the symbol of our mother power for thousands of years.” “Here I got the privilege of transferring crores of rupees to the accounts of more than one lakh beneficiaries. This scheme is becoming a great medium of trust for the poor, girls and villages, “ he added.

PM Modi further said, “The whole country is watching the work done for the development of UP, for the empowerment of women. Most of the beneficiaries are those girls who didn't even have accounts until some time ago. But today they have the power of digital banking. Now daughters of UP have decided that they won't let the previous govts come back to power.”

Saying security given to women is unprecedented, PM Modi said, “The women of Uttar Pradesh, mothers-sisters-daughters have decided... they will not let the era of earlier governments come back. The security given by the government of double engine, the respect it has given to the women of Uttar Pradesh, it has increased their dignity. It is unprecedented.”

PM Modi further stressed that the number of girls increased due to ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. the number of girls has increased in many states due to his government's ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. He also said his government has focused on immunization of pregnant women, delivery in hospitals and nutrition during pregnancy.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Rs 5,000 is deposited in the bank accounts of women during pregnancy, so that they can take care of proper diet,” PM Modi said.

He said his government was working relentlessly, without any discrimination or partiality, to empower the future of daughters. He illustrated this with the example of the Union Cabinet raising the legal age of marriage to 21 last week. “Daughters also want time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. Therefore, efforts are being made to raise the age of marriage to 21 years for daughters,” he said.