UP Election 2022: Keep UP riot-free, urges PM Modi in Saharanpur rally

At the rally in Saharanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “People have decided to vote for those who will ensure ‘riots-free’ UP.” Keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, keep our sisters free from fear and send criminals to jail, PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters to keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, send criminals to jails and ensure that women can live without fear.

The rally was held on a day when the voting for the first phase of state Assembly Elections is underway on 58 seats spread across 11 districts. The fate of 623 candidates will be sealed in EVMs by 6 pm when voting will come to a close.

Addressing the voters, PM Modi said the people had turned out in large numbers to vote in the first phase and this was appreciable. He added that the BJP manifesto for the UP election 2022 is a resolution for the welfare of the people.

“Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I’m glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. BJP UP’s ‘ghoshna patra’ is a resolution for welfare, PM Modi said.

He further said, “BJP’s manifesto is a pledge for ‘Lok Kalyan’.”

BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is very important to ensure small farmers keep on availing benefits of PM Kisan Yojana, PM Modi added. “We’re working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. To tackle ups and downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 crore has been earned from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers,” PM Modi stated.

The PM also hit out at the Congress party for making hollow promises to the electorate of the state.

He pointed out that the ‘Teen Talaq’ ban brought in by the NDA government at the Centre has ensured justice for Muslim women.

“A whole ‘parivaar-vaad’ party is making fake promises to the UP public. Remember, if someone promises big, those are usually empty, irresponsible promises. They promised electricity but kept UP in dark and illuminated their residing district. They left Saharanpur and other districts to fend for themselves,” Modi said in a scathing attack on the Gandhi family.

