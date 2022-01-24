UP Election 2022: ‘Ghar wapsi’ for SP MLA Subhash Rai as he returns to BJP fold

Noting that Rai was in the BJP earlier, party’s state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh said his return to the party was ‘ghar wapsi’ which will strengthen it in the region.

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. Rai represents Jalalpur constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

“There is rule of law in the state. Peace and spirit of nationalism are in ascendance in the state,” he said, saying Rai joined the party due to these reasons.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said a wave in his party's favour is blowing in the state and that those who want to practice politics of development and nationalism are joining it from other parties too.