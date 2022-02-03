  • Facebook
    Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh; gunman held, hunt on for others

    The onus is on the Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi governments to investigate this matter and identify who is behind it, Owaisi said after reaching Delhi

    UP Election 2022 Firing on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car at toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh
    Meerut, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 7:34 PM IST
    Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy came under gunfire on Thursday when he was on his way to Delhi from Kithaur in Meerut. According to reports, four bullets were fired at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief's car. Owaisi was unhurt in the incident.

    Speaking to media persons, Owaisi said that three to four people open fire at his car at the Chhajarsi toll gate. After that, all the assailants dropped their guns and tried to flee. Owaisi's car pushed through the toll plaza. His car suffered a puncture in the process following which he got into another vehicle and was escorted to Delhi. 

    Owaisi said the driver of one of the Sports Utility Vehicles in the convoy behind his car rammed into one of the assailants who was wearing a red hoodie. "The local Superintendent of Police told us that one of the shooters had been arrested and weapons had been recovered from the spot," he said, adding, "The officer said that they had called in forensic experts and wanted to examine my car as there were three bullets lodged inside."

    The incident happened around 5:30 pm. Refusing to be drawn into speculation over who was behind the attack, Owaisi said, "I have many enemies. The onus is on the Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi governments to investigate this matter and identify who is behind it. There should be an independent probe into the matter. A sitting Member of Parliament has been targeted at a toll plaza in the middle of elections; the Election Commission too should ensure there is a proper investigation."

