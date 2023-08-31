Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

In an incident that has raised concerns over the quality of in-flight services, a regular traveler aboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi was shocked to discover a dead cockroach in his meal.

Praveen Vijaysingh, a prominent entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, realized the unsettling truth after consuming a portion of the sambar that was served to him during the flight.

The incident, which transpired on August 22 on flight AI 513 departing from Kempegowda International Airport, took a further unpleasant turn when Vijaysingh brought the matter to the attention of the lead flight attendant, known as the purser.

Astonishingly, the purser brushed off the grievance by misidentifying the cockroach as a curry leaf and suggested that Vijaysingh should continue consuming it.

Vijaysingh, a strict vegetarian, expressed his dismay over the incident, revealing that he had ordered a vegetarian breakfast comprising idli, sambar, and a croissant. He recounted his experience, saying, "With idli, I took sambar and after noticing something unusual spat out the food. To my horror, I found a dead cockroach."

After landing at New Delhi's T3 terminal, Vijaysingh faced a two-hour wait to formally register his complaint. He shared his disappointment at the airline's response, stating, "First, I was served a dead cockroach and then I was forced to believe it's a curry leaf. It's not acceptable."

Air India, in response to the incident, expressed its deep regret and assured that it maintains a "zero-tolerance policy towards such lapses." The airline promptly took stringent measures against the caterer responsible and other implicated parties to prevent any recurrence of such unsettling incidents.

An Air India spokesperson extended apologies to the affected passenger, emphasizing that the event was an exception to the airline's commitment to the highest standards of in-flight service.

In an attempt to mitigate the traveler's unpleasant experience, Air India offered to fully reimburse his ticket fare. However, Vijaysingh declined the offer, indicating his dissatisfaction with the way the matter had been handled.