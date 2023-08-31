Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unappetizing Surprise: Cockroach found in Air India meal leaves Bengaluru flyer disgusted

    In an incident that has raised concerns over the quality of in-flight services, a regular traveler aboard an Air India flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi was shocked to discover a dead cockroach in his meal. 

    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Praveen Vijaysingh, a prominent entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, realized the unsettling truth after consuming a portion of the sambar that was served to him during the flight. 

    The incident, which transpired on August 22 on flight AI 513 departing from Kempegowda International Airport, took a further unpleasant turn when Vijaysingh brought the matter to the attention of the lead flight attendant, known as the purser. 

    Astonishingly, the purser brushed off the grievance by misidentifying the cockroach as a curry leaf and suggested that Vijaysingh should continue consuming it. 

    Vijaysingh, a strict vegetarian, expressed his dismay over the incident, revealing that he had ordered a vegetarian breakfast comprising idli, sambar, and a croissant. He recounted his experience, saying, "With idli, I took sambar and after noticing something unusual spat out the food. To my horror, I found a dead cockroach."

    After landing at New Delhi's T3 terminal, Vijaysingh faced a two-hour wait to formally register his complaint. He shared his disappointment at the airline's response, stating, "First, I was served a dead cockroach and then I was forced to believe it's a curry leaf. It's not acceptable."

    Air India, in response to the incident, expressed its deep regret and assured that it maintains a "zero-tolerance policy towards such lapses." The airline promptly took stringent measures against the caterer responsible and other implicated parties to prevent any recurrence of such unsettling incidents. 

    An Air India spokesperson extended apologies to the affected passenger, emphasizing that the event was an exception to the airline's commitment to the highest standards of in-flight service.

    In an attempt to mitigate the traveler's unpleasant experience, Air India offered to fully reimburse his ticket fare. However, Vijaysingh declined the offer, indicating his dissatisfaction with the way the matter had been handled.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    Shivlinga shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage, netizens call it mockery of Hinduism, sacrilege

    G20 Summit: From Jyotirlingas to fighter jets, India ready to receive world leaders

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

    Like a child': ISRO shares Chandrayaan 3 mission's video of Pragyan rover searching for safe path AJR

    Bengaluru metro: Tunnelling of 17 km along Nagavara metro line is complete vkp

    Kushi Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS RBA

    Mandya: Farmers stage overnight protest over release of Cauvery water to TN vkp

    India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

