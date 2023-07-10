UK always complains that PM Modi keeps seeking Nirav and Vijay Mallya's extradition, Harish Salve reveals

Senior Advocate Harish Salve claimed that the British government is facing immense pressure from the Indian side on the pending issue of the extraditions of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to face trial in India for their alleged financial misconduct.

Senior advocate Harish Salve has made a big disclosure about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to bring back economic offenders holed up abroad. In an interview with a private television news channel, Salve said that PM Modi has raised the issue of extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi in every India-UK trade meeting. Appearing on Times Now, Harish Salve said that the British always complain that as soon as there is a meeting, the first question PM Modi would ask about the progress of the extradition proceedings of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

Prime Minister Modi has strictly told the UK government that you cannot be a business partner and a home to fugitives at the same time, Salve said while claiming that the UK government is facing immense pressure from the Indian side on the issue of the fugitives' extradition.

Fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya are accused of orchestrating fraudulent schemes that led to significant financial losses for public sector banks in India. Both individuals are currently residing in the United Kingdom.

The Indian government has actively pursued the extradition of Mallya and Nirav Modi to face trial in India for their alleged financial misconduct. However, the extradition process has been challenged by the two individuals in UK courts.

Salve, a prominent lawyer, has expressed confidence that Nirav Modi's extradition to India is imminent, suggesting that his situation is precarious.

Nirav Modi has been a target of the Indian government since February 2018 when his companies defrauded the state-owned Punjab National Bank using falsified financial documents to secure loans for purchasing and importing jewels.

Vijay Mallya, recognized as a fugitive economic offender, is facing charges of fraud and money laundering, with outstanding debts totalling over Rs 9,000 crore owed to 17 Indian banks. Mallya departed India for the UK in March 2016 and has resided there ever since.