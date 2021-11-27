  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu braces up for more showers as IMD predicts heavy rain till Nov 29, Chennai reports waterlogging

    At least 8 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. NDRF teams have been deployed to provide assistance to flood-affected people.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
    Chennai: Heavy rain with breaks continued in Chennai, suburbs and many other parts of coastal Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till November 29. A fresh low pressure area is expected to be formed by Monday, said the IMD regional office in Chennai. More than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu experienced continuous rains.

    Traffic has been diverted in several places due to waterlogged roads. The government has also declared a holiday for educational institutions in 23 districts on Saturday. Several localities in Chennai went under water and subways have been closed for traffic due to flooding.

    At least 8 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. NDRF teams have been deployed to provide assistance to flood-affected people. Meanwhile, Chennai reported waterlogging at 220 places and the process to pump out floodwater is still ongoing at 127 places.

    According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thenkasi districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The department also mentioned that thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is likely to hit Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry.

    In view of this, the Union Territory of Puducherry has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for two days.

    About Andhra Pradesh, the weather department said that the state's coastal areas, and Yanam and Rayalaseeman are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday. The intensity of the rainfall is likely to increase on Sunday and Monday.

    “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” the IMD said in a tweet.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
