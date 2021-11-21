Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: 15 ministers sworn in; CM Gehlot confident of Congress winning 2023 elections

The revamped Rajasthan cabinet gets 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp who took oath at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Sunday.

The much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan Cabinet A total of 15 MLAs took oath today including Sachin Pilot’s “loyalists” MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola. Zahida Khan, the lone Muslim MLA among the new ministers, sworn in as junior minister. She took the oath in English. All others took oaths in Hindi.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra inducted MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh into the Cabinet on Sunday. Bhajan Lal Jatav, Mamta Bhupesh and Tikaram Jully, who have been elevated to Cabinet rank, were sworn in by the Rajasthan governor on Sunday. All three ministers are Dalit faces in the state Cabinet.

The CM's office had released a list of ministers who are taking oath of secrecy as Cabinet ministers. Exuding confidence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the party will again form the government in 2023.

Ahead of the ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress in-charge of the state, Ajay Maken, addressed the MLAs and other party leaders at the party office in Jaipur. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot set eyes on the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that Congress will again form the government in 2023.

The Cabinet rejig comes about 16 months after the Congress government in Rajasthan survived a rebellion led by then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. While Pilot loyalists Ramesh Meena and Vishwendra Singh have returned to the Ministry, Brijendra Singh Ola, Hemaram Choudhary and Murarilal Meena have made an entry.

