    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27

    Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on February 14 according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation and Ravidas Jayanti in the state, the polls have been postponed to February 20.

    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally on January 27. Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on January 27.

    Rahul will be received by party candidates in Amritsar before he heads for Jalandhar to address the rally, which will be telecast live on all social media platforms, a party leader said. The state unit and its social media cell are making arrangements with two-way link in 22 districts for party workers and leaders to view his address.

    The Congress candidates are also preparing for live telecast of the digital rally in their constituencies.

    Earlier, Rahul was scheduled to kick off the Punjab Congress campaign with a rally in the first week of January but it was postponed and later cancelled in view of the Elections Commission’s restrictions in view of Covid-19.

    The party has announced its candidates for 86 of the 117 assembly seats in the state so far. The names of candidates for the remaining 31 seats, which have got delayed due to lack of consensus among the state leaders on half of them, are expected to be announced in a day or two.

    Indian National Congress (INC) is the ruling party in Punjab with Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister, after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down and quit the grand old party to form a party of his own.

