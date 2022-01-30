Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress along with his father

Khangura thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi for letting him and his mother contest several state elections.

Chandigarh: Just weeks ahead of Assembly elections, former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura on Sunday resigned from Congress party, stating no reasons for his decision but said that his father was resigning from the party with him.

Addressing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Khangura in his resignation letter said, “With a heavy heart, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party.”

Khangura's father has also quit from the party.

“This has been a valuable and emotional 20 odd year journey for me and some 60 years for my father who is also resigning concurrently,” he said in the letter. “As an MLA, I learnt much about developmental and governance issues and I am richer for the experience,” he further said.

Khangura finally thanked the party chief for letting him and his mother contest several state elections.

Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on February 14 according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation and Ravidas Jayanti in the state, the polls have been postponed to February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.