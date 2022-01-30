  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress along with his father

    Khangura thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi for letting him and his mother contest several state elections.

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress, has been valuable 20 odd years journey-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Chandigarh: Just weeks ahead of Assembly elections, former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura on Sunday resigned from Congress party, stating no reasons for his decision but said that his father was resigning from the party with him.

    Addressing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Khangura in his resignation letter said, “With a heavy heart, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress party.”

    Khangura's father has also quit from the party.

    “This has been a valuable and emotional 20 odd year journey for me and some 60 years for my father who is also resigning concurrently,” he said in the letter. “As an MLA, I learnt much about developmental and governance issues and I am richer for the experience,” he further said.

    Khangura finally thanked the party chief for letting him and his mother contest several state elections.

    Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on February 14 according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation and Ravidas Jayanti in the state, the polls have been postponed to February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Ki Baat: India successfully fought new COVID wave; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: ‘India successfully fought new COVID wave’; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial

    PM Modi hails momentous feat as 75% of India's adult population fully vaccinated-dnm

    PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Major changes that will have a direct impact on your pocket post Union Budget 2022

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters-dnm

    J-K: JeM commander, 5 terrorists associated with LeT eliminated in two separate encounters

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: TMC releases alliance manifesto, MGP leaders visibly give it a miss

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey win Royal Rumble 2022 to set the ball rolling for WrestleMania 38

    Mann Ki Baat: India successfully fought new COVID wave; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: ‘India successfully fought new COVID wave’; PM Modi urges all to visit National War Memorial

    PM Modi hails momentous feat as 75% of India's adult population fully vaccinated-dnm

    PM Modi hails ‘momentous feat’ as 75% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill RCB

    Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon