Punjab Election 2022: Congress should declare CM face, urges Navjot Singh Sidhu

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly election in Punjab, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterated that the CM face should be named ahead of the elections instead of going into the polls with a collective leadership.

Addressing the ‘Punjab Fateh’ virtual rally ‘Navi Soch, Nava Punjab’ at Mithapur in Jalandhar, amid the Channi vs Sidhu tussle, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Both state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi discussed this issue of the CM face with me in the car while coming here. Both of them told me that this is the most crucial question in front of Punjab and asked me to declare the CM face. Both of them are of the opinion that two cannot lead and only one will lead.”

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, while earlier addressing the rally, “Please tell the people of Punjab who would lead the Congress. Who would implement the agenda? Once you make it clear, I can assure you the Congress will win with 70 seats.”

The most crucial issue in Punjab right now – whether the Congress will choose Sidhu for CM or will go with Channi if the party retains Punjab. Amid apparent tension between Channi and Sidhu, the duo put up a show of camaraderie as Channi hugged Sidhu and said there is no fight between them.

In a recent Twitter poll, conducted by Rahul Gandhi's aide Nikhil Alva, maximum people have voted for Channi as the CM face. While Channi received 68.7% of the votes, Sidhu got 11.5% and 9.3% votes were polled in favour of Sunil Kumar Jakhar. A 10% of votes were in favour of no CM face, which the party decided so far.

Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on February 14 according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation and Ravidas Jayanti in the state, the polls have been postponed to February 20.