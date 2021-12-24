Punjab Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases the third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

With the addition of new candidates, AAP has announced names of candidates on 58 seats, out of 117 constituencies seats in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the third list of candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. The party has already announced the name of 40 candidates ahead of the upcoming polls.

The list features names of Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Jasrvinder Singh from Attari, Jagdeep Goldie Kamboj from Jalalabad, Pandit Brahm Shankar Zimpa from Hoshiarpur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Sajjan Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, and Ashok ‘Pappi’ Prasar from Ludhiana Central.

Apart from this, Sarwan Singh Dhun has been nominated as candidate from Khemkaran, Harjot Singh Bains from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dalbir Singh Tong from Baba Bakkala, Gurpreet Singh Banawali from Sardulgarh, Kulwant Singh Baazigar from Satrana, Harminder Singh Sandhu from Chhabbewal, Santosh Katariar from Balachaur, Bagha Amarinder Singh Sukhnand from Purana, Muster Jagsir Singh from Bhucho Mandi, Amolak Singh from Jaitu, Dr Balveer Singh from Patiala Rural have been given tickets.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Friday slammed the Punjab government over the recent incident of sacrilege and a blast at Ludhiana court. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal called the Channi government 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.

Kejriwal said, “Channi government is a very weak government. They have internal disputes. Today, Punjab needs a strong and actionable government… First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana, that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed,’ he said.