Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Seeking anticipatory bail before the HC, Majithia through his counsels has contended that to target him is one of the major election planks of the current government.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted an anticipatory bail to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, who was ooked for alleged involvement in a drug case by the Punjab Police.

SAD had earlier claimed that the FIR against Majithia was ‘politically’ motivated. Relief from arrest and directions to join the investigation will be released by the court by Wednesday (January 12).

“It is more than apparent that the present FIR has been registered against the petitioner keeping an eye on the forthcoming elections. The petitioner’s fundamental rights are at stake,” the petition read.

After Majithia got the bail, his lawyer DS Sobti said, “Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow at 11 am before the SIT... It is a political vendetta.”

The case against Majithia was registered on December 20 under sections of 25 (Allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence), 27 A (Financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The offences committed under Section 27 of the NDPS are non-bailable. A Mohali court had rejected Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea. He had then approached Punjab and Haryana High Court where his plea would be heard again on January 10.