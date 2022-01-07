Pune court grants bail to Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case, to remain in judicial custody

A court in Pune, two days ago, had remanded Kalicharan Maharaj one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the “Shivpratap Di” programme held in the city on December 19.

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Self-proclaimed ‘godman’ Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag on a surety amount of Rs 25,000. However, he will continue to remain in judicial custody for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police are sending him back to Chhattisgarh.

For the unversed, a court in Pune, two days ago, had remanded Kalicharan Maharaj one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the “Shivpratap Di” programme held in the city on December 19.

The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, The Indian Express had reported.

Along with Kalicharan Maharaj, police had also booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Captain Digendra Kumar under IPC sections 295 (A) (outraging religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings) and 505 (2) (false statement, rumour made in place of worship, etc, with intent to create enmity).

Digendra Kumar is a Kargil war hero who retired from the Army in 2005. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra (MVC) in 1999 for his act of bravery during the Kargil war. He was among the speakers at the programme.

As per the FIR, all the accused made speeches with an intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and Christians and to create a communal rift.

Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in Akola in Maharashtra, was earlier arrested in a case at Raipur where he made derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse at a Dharam Sansad in Raipur on December 26. He was recently released on bail.