  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune court grants bail to Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case, to remain in judicial custody

    A court in Pune, two days ago, had remanded Kalicharan Maharaj one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the “Shivpratap Di” programme held in the city on December 19.

    Pune court grants bail to Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj in hate speech case, to remain in judicial custody-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Self-proclaimed ‘godman’ Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag on a surety amount of Rs 25,000. However, he will continue to remain in judicial custody for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, news agency ANI reported.

    Meanwhile, the Pune Police are sending him back to Chhattisgarh.

    For the unversed, a court in Pune, two days ago, had remanded Kalicharan Maharaj one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with the hate speeches made by him during the “Shivpratap Di” programme held in the city on December 19.

    The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, The Indian Express had reported.

    Along with Kalicharan Maharaj, police had also booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Captain Digendra Kumar under IPC sections 295 (A) (outraging religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings) and 505 (2) (false statement, rumour made in place of worship, etc, with intent to create enmity).

    Digendra Kumar is a Kargil war hero who retired from the Army in 2005. He was awarded the Mahavir Chakra (MVC) in 1999 for his act of bravery during the Kargil war. He was among the speakers at the programme.

    As per the FIR, all the accused made speeches with an intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and Christians and to create a communal rift.

    Kalicharan Maharaj alias Abhijit Sarag, a resident of Shivajinagar in Akola in Maharashtra, was earlier arrested in a case at Raipur where he made derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse at a Dharam Sansad in Raipur on December 26. He was recently released on bail.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10-dnm

    Bulli Bai app case: Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat remanded to police custody till January 10

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital-ycb

    Another Karnataka minister tests COVID positive, R Askoka admitted to hospital

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces first list of candidates, 24 names in the fray

    Centre announces mandatory 7 day home quarantine for all international travellers gcw

    Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    Recent Stories

    Jammu-Kashmir: IMD sounds avalanche alert, heavy to very heavy snow predicted-dnm

    Jammu-Kashmir: IMD sounds avalanche alert, heavy to very heavy snow predicted

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail-ayh

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s appointment as state icon of Punjab removed by ECI

    14th round of India-China LAC talks on January 12

    14th round of India-China LAC talks on January 12

    Hollywood Thor Love and Thunder promo art shows how Natalie Portman Thor version may look like take a look drb

    Thor: Love and Thunder promo art shows how Natalie Portman’s Thor version may look like; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon