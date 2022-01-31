  • Facebook
    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget Session, ‘quality discussions in House must’

    Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, “Debates with an open mind during this budget session by the MPs could be a great opportunity. I hope all parties will hold talks with an open mind for India’s progress.”

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    As the budget session began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said elections would continue to be held but Parliament sessions should be used for open and effective discussions, and urged all MPs to make the Budget session fruitful.

    “I know frequent elections would have its impact on the session and the discussions we are having inside. But elections will have their own place and the session has its. The Budget Session is an important session, and we should make it as effective as it can be,” PM Modi told reporters outside Parliament House.

    “Budget Session commences today. I welcome you and all MPs to this session. In today’s global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instills confidence in the world regarding the country’s economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines,” PM Modi further said.

    “True that polls affect Sessions and discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but the Budget Session draws a blueprint for the entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity the rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights,” the Prime Minister urged.

    The PM’s appeal comes amidst the opposition’s allegation that the government had misled Parliament on the issue of purchase of the Pegasus spyware from Israel. The Congress party has given privilege motion notices against Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, who told the House that India had not bought the controversial spyware.

    The budget session also is taking place at a time when the ruling and opposition parties are locked in a fierce electoral battle in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

