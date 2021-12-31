PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2

The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut on January 2, 2022 to lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling the vision of establishing world-class sporting infrastructure across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2, his office said on Friday. The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

One of the key areas of focus for the prime minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country, and the establishment of this university at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, it said.

The Sports University will be equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium Hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling velodrome, said the release.

The university will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities. The University will have the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the setting up of the university to promote sports in the state.

According to the government spokesman, “The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be a milestone in equipping the youth to give an excellent performance on the national and international platforms. Training in all kinds of sports will be given here and based on performance in national and international competitions, a degree will also be given.”

“The university will have BA in sports courses and offer diploma, certificate, postgraduation, M.Phil and Ph.D degrees. It will have the capacity for 540 male and 540 female candidates.”