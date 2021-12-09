PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, 3 Services chiefs to pay last respect to CDS Rawat and other Armed Force personnel

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh briefed Parliament and President Ram Nath Kovind on the chopper crash and said that Rawat would be cremated with full military honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and NSA Ajit Doval will pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area today at 9 pm in Delhi.

The three Services chiefs will also be present. According to ANI, the mortal remains of CDS, and other Armed Forces personnel will reach Delhi around 8 pm today. Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash will also be present.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh briefed Parliament and President Ram Nath Kovind on the chopper crash and said that Rawat would be cremated with full military honours. He also announced that a tri-service enquiry has been ordered by the IAF into the crash.

According to the sources, all 13 bodies are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who was at the site of the chopper crash has already left for Delhi from there.

According to sources, four bodies including that of General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder have been positively identified.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat will be kept for paying homage at his residence (No 3 Kamaraj Marg) on December 10, 2021. Civil dignitaries and citizens can pay respect from 11 am to 12.30 pm, while military personnel can bid adieu to the chief from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm. The final journey of Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square Crematorium is scheduled to start from his residence at about 2 pm on Friday.

For the unreserved, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and military personnel crashed on Wednesday when it was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington. The chopper was in flames under the impact of the crash. 14 people were on board the ill-fated chopper and Wing commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was flying it.

The government today ordered a 'tri service' enquiry into the accident. The enquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.