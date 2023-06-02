Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan releases 200 Indian fishermen; 3 civilians but amid grandstanding

    The statement reflects Pakistan's attempt to pat its own back for releasing Indian fishermen when the decision to release fishermen is part of an agreement between the two governments. Under the agreement, a third batch of another 100 fishermen will be released on July 3.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    Pakistan has announced that it is released 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners on Friday.

    Making the announcement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari said: "Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023. This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicizing the humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics."

    The statement reflects Pakistan's attempt to pat its own back for releasing Indian fishermen.

    This considering that just two weeks ago, the Indian government had repatriated 22 Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. They were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border's Joint Check Post (JCP) by Border Security Force personnel on Friday, they said.

    Of the 22 prisoners, nine were fishermen brought here from the Kutch prison in Gujarat, 10 from the Amritsar Central Jail and three from other prisons, they said, adding that the fishermen had been nabbed by the Indian Navy. 

    Also, the decision to release fishermen is part of an agreement between the two governments. Under the agreement, a third batch of another 100 fishermen will be released on July 3.

    Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
