Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 1 crore children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. The Minister took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination’.

Meanwhile, India saw a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases with 58,097 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Wednesday. So far, a total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variety of coronavirus have been identified across the nation.