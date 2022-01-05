  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    “Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

    Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Over 1 crore children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have received 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday. The Minister took to Twitter and wrote, ‘Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination’.  

    “Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” Mandaviya tweeted.

    Further details awaited.

    Meanwhile, India saw a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases with 58,097 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Wednesday. So far, a total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variety of coronavirus have been identified across the nation.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected-dnm

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

    Bulli Bai app: Third accused in Mumbai Police's net, 21-year-old held from Uttarakhand-dnm

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app: Third accused in Mumbai Police’s net, 21-year-old held from Uttarakhand

    No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote - ADT

    No Nikah if it involves music, dance and DJ in Kashmir Valley's Mankote

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash Tri service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday gcw

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Tri-service probe committee set to brief Rajnath Singh on Wednesday

    Recent Stories

    Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order gcw

    Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order

    Hollywood Want to know why Michael Keaton walked away from Batman franchise Read this drb

    Want to know why Michael Keaton walked away from ‘Batman’ franchise? Read this

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Kalicharan Maharaj taken into custody by Maharashtra Police over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class gcw

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon