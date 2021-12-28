Omicron variant: Doctor’s certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry

“Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose,” the Union Health Ministry said.

As India gears up to administer Covid booster dose to its at-risk population from January 10, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said people above 60 with comorbidities do not need to show a doctor certificate or prescription at the time of administration of Covid precaution or booster dose.

“All persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce/submit any certificate from the doctor, at the time of administration of precaution dose,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

“Personnel to be deployed in Election Duty in poll-bound States will also be included in the category of frontline workers (FLWs),” the statement further said.

“Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in). Services in the on-site (walk-in) mode will be available subject to the availability of vaccination slots,” said Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, for 15- to 18-year-olds who will be vaccinated starting January 3, both walk-in and online registration through CoWIN are allowed.

“Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently,” said the government.

“The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of nine months, i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose,” the guidelines stated.

Also, details of administration of the precaution dose will reflect in vaccination certificates.

Several states across the country have also announced night curfew to prevent crowding at public places during the New Year and curb the spread of coronavirus.