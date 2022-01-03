Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to remain closed till Jan 31 amid COVID surge, online classes to continue

“Schools in Mumbai from classes 1-9 and 11 to remain shut till January 31, amidst concerns of Omicron variant of Covid-19,” said BMC chief Iqbal Chahal. “Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue,” BMC further added in an official statement.

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain closed till 31 January, however, schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue.

“Schools in Mumbai from classes 1-9 and 11 to remain shut till January 31, amidst concerns of Omicron variant of Covid-19,” said BMC chief Iqbal Chahal. “Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue,” BMC further added in an official statement.

He added that schools in the city, that were due to open for physical classes from January 3 onwards, will go back online.

Amid sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, BMC-run schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31. However, online classes will continue, said Raju Tadvi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s education officer.

On the other hand, Mumbai's Byculla zoo will shut at 3 pm every day. Taking to Twitter, BMC's official Byculla zoo tweeted that the main gate will be closed at 3 pm every day and all the visitors will have to vacate the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udya and zoo premises by 5 pm.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 11,877 new Covid-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, taking the total tally of the new variant to 510, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Currently, there are 42,024 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, the Mumbai civic body conducted 47,410 tests, according to the health bulletin.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 8,063 new Covid-19 cases along with 578 recoveries, the public health department said. The city on Saturday reported 6,347 infections with active Covid cases at 29,819.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Covid-19 began for kids aged 15-18 today.